Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $134.79 or 0.00269826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $32.26 million and approximately $271,459.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 239,300 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

