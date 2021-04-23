Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Reaches $33.53 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $341.81 or 0.00672627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $33.53 million and approximately $329,814.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00266664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00652675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,890.87 or 1.00143721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.01028855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 98,090 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars.

