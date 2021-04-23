Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $17.40 on Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $36.59 million and approximately $95,869.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $17.40 or 0.00034972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.01 or 1.00145223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.00639880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.38 or 0.01023959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,103,276 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.