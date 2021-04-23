Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Capitalization Reaches $33.15 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.82 or 0.00048702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $33.15 million and approximately $68,038.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00267207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $331.81 or 0.00651201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.67 or 1.00188945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.22 or 0.01042563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,336,029 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

