Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits 1-Day Volume of $616,175.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $28.85 million and $616,175.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $8.30 or 0.00016338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00266664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00652675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,890.87 or 1.00143721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.01028855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,474,587 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

