Mirrored Twitter 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $684,101.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $32.12 million and $684,101.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for about $65.88 or 0.00133454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00279806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00652321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,567.69 or 1.00412005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.87 or 0.01032873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 487,638 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars.

