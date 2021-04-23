Mirrored United States Oil Fund Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.57 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $29.57 million and $8,088.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $42.75 or 0.00085187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00273477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004164 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.68 or 1.00180308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00645251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01044769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 691,748 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.