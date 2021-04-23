Mithril Market Cap Reaches $75.28 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $75.28 million and approximately $53.41 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00410746 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002140 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003993 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

