Mitie Group (MITFY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS: MITFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Mitie Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

4/20/2021 – Mitie Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Mitie Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Mitie Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Mitie Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of MITFY stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

