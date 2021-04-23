Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.01. 5,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

