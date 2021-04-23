Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $4.56 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. 139,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

