Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,000 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.84. 1,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

