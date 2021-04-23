Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $151.30 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $36,531,619. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

