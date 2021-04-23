Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 2,500 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Masimo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Masimo by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.57. 2,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,096. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

