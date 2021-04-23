Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 27,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 117.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.