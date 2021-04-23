Mizuho Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $37.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 66,240 shares of company stock worth $1,701,711 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

