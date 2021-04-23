Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,355 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

MFG stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

