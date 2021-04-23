Mizuho Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $7.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.80. 22,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,556. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $11,849,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

