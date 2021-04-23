MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $884.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.55) and last traded at GBX 884 ($11.55), with a volume of 1365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £514.98 million and a PE ratio of 48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 833.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.