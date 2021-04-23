MLP (ETR:MLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.38

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €7.38 ($8.68) and last traded at €7.39 ($8.69), with a volume of 116971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €7.30 ($8.59).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on MLP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on MLP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The firm has a market cap of $803.74 million and a P/E ratio of 18.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.83.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

