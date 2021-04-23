MMOCoin (MMO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $526.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $526.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.