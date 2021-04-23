Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Moderna worth $35,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $183,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,474,868 shares in the company, valued at $979,453,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $1,058,112.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,704,766 shares of company stock valued at $831,859,172 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $168.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

