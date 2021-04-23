ModiHost Price Tops $0.15 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $190,792.31 and $12,488.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00092362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00662168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.99 or 0.07914483 BTC.

About ModiHost

AIM is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

