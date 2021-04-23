Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $87,548,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.