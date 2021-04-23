Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Momo by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,610,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

