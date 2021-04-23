Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MONRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Moncler presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. Moncler has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

