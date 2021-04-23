Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MONRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Moncler presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. Moncler has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.