Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MONRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday.

MONRY stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. 171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. Moncler has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $65.75.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

