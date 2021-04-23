Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MONRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday.

MONRY stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. 171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. Moncler has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $65.75.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

