Moncler’s (MONRY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Moncler has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

