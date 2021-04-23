Moncler’s (MONRY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Moncler has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

