Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Tops $10.96 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and $119,552.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

