MonetaryUnit 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,771.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $53,771.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002734 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00328358 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 220,202,593 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars.

