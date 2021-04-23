Moneynet (MNC) Trading 76.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 76.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 76.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moneynet coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Moneynet has a total market cap of $164,580.50 and $2.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.76 or 0.00468455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

