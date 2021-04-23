Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $308,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Monro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Monro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

