Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $98.49.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

