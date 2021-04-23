Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

