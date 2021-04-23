Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.60

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $98.31, with a volume of 22903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

