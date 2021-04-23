Mooncoin Market Cap Tops $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.89 or 0.00468743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.