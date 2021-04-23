Moonshot Achieves Market Cap of $11,445.40 (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $11,445.40 and approximately $738,902.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded up 225.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00267473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00647969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.40 or 1.00023576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01025577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Moonshot Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

