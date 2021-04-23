MoonTools Price Hits $93.51 on Exchanges (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, MoonTools has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. MoonTools has a market cap of $2.57 million and $84,387.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for $93.51 or 0.00188433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,600.09 or 0.99946258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.00639000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.65 or 0.01010847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

