Morgan Stanley Acquires 99,086 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 407.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 99,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

In other news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

