Morgan Stanley Buys 271,879 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Heron Therapeutics worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,614 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,343,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,429,000 after buying an additional 238,842 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 890,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 70,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $18.08 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

