Morgan Stanley Buys 28,587 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Costamare worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 221,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

