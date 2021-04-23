Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.28% of Xunlei worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.68. Xunlei Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

