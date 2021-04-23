Morgan Stanley Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,137 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.74.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:THC opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.