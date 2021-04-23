Morgan Stanley Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 414,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 79,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 217,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.