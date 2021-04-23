Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.56% of Wave Life Sciences worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,416 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.