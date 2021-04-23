Morgan Stanley Increases Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $61.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

NYSE:RCL opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

