Morgan Stanley Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TAL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.
NYSE TAL opened at $61.64 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
