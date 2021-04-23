Morgan Stanley Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TAL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE TAL opened at $61.64 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.