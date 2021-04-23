Morgan Stanley Purchases 148,799 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 316.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,107,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,699 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PCH stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

