Morgan Stanley Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $25.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

