Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $119.71. 259,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,621. Nestlé has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $344.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

